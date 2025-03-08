River Global Investors LLP Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 6.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,009.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $194.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

