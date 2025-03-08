River Global Investors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $328.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.