River Global Investors LLP Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 414,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 225,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 174,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $92.96 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

