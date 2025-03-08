River Global Investors LLP Sells 1,598 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $472.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

