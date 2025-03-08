River Global Investors LLP Sells 81,604 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,604 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BKR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

