Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) to Strong-Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 1.1 %

About Hut 8

Shares of HUT opened at C$19.40 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of C$9.15 and a 52 week high of C$45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.