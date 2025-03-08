Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.31. 60,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 75,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

