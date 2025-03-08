Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PLTW traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 17,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,328. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
