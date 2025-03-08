RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

