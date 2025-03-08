Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 145,392 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,400. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $4,716,592.30.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,472,714.96.
- On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $3,344,372.80.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $7,719,844.80.
- On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.
- On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.
- On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50.
Samsara Price Performance
NYSE IOT opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
