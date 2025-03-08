Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.0 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

