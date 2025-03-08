Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88), with a volume of 41993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.91).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.30. The company has a market capitalization of £57.39 million, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

