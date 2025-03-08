Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,427 shares of company stock worth $4,837,801 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

