Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 262.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

