Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.10. 1,690,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,762,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,344,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,612.96. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,072.61. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,330 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $9,066,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

