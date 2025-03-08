Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 68,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 201,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

