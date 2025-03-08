Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Snowflake by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,570.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snowflake by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at $36,867,735. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

