Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 18.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) fell 18.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.38). 8,024,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average session volume of 726,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.74. The firm has a market cap of £711.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

