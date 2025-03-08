State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after buying an additional 142,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

