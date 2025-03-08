Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Stevia shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 282,826 shares trading hands.
Stevia Stock Up 3.6 %
Stevia Company Profile
Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.
