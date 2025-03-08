T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Trading Down 37.6% – Should You Sell?

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 37.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $8.32. 6,900,428 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Down 35.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

