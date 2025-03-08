Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.66 and last traded at $179.70. Approximately 7,048,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,071,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

