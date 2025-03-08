The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $559.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

