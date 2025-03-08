Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director Purchases C$12,000.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Allan Averill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
Tower Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:TWR opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Tower Resources
