Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director Purchases C$12,000.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Allan Averill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of CVE:TWR opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

