TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 2,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
TROOPS Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.
TROOPS Company Profile
TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.
