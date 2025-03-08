U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

USB stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

