Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 1,035,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,049,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on UNCY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
