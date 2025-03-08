Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.50). Approximately 1,651,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,806,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of £563.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.46.

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

