Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.50). Approximately 1,651,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,806,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).
The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.