Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as low as $15.50. Valhi shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 18,777 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Valhi Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $478.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $480.90 million during the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 234,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

