Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

