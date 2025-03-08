Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,008 shares of company stock worth $497,835. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.