Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

