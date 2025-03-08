Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,690 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,923,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 755,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.