Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.91 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $57,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,068 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDB opened at $63.08 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

