VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $9.18. VirnetX shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2,672 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

