Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,314 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Visa were worth $908,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $345.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.35. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

