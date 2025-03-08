Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.4 %

VST stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.