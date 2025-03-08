Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.29 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.91.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported GBX (2.56) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a return on equity of 200.76% and a net margin of 135.52%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

