Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 3,309 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

MDB opened at $187.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $411.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

