Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.11. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 111,756 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
