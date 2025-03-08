Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.11. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 111,756 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,886,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

