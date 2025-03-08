West Family Investments Inc. Has $385,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

