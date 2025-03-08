Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 136,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 151,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

