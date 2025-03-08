Wind River Trust Co Sells 5,038 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wind River Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 34.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $87,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

