Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Tracey Fellows Purchases 620 Shares

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Fellows purchased 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$30.01 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,606.20 ($11,702.01).

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,155.56%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

