XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading 11.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 1,131,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 237,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of £20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68.

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.26) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. XP Factory had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XP Factory Plc will post 109.9999995 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

