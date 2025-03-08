ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 5,926,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,303,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

