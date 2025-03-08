Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.78 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 38.99 ($0.50), with a volume of 108,503 shares traded.

Zytronic Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.56.

About Zytronic

Zytronic is the developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award-winning and patented touch sensor products, operating from three modern factories totaling 80,000ft2 near Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom.

Zytronic touch products employ an embedded sensing solution and are readily configurable to enable multi-user and multi-touch touch sensing sizes from five inches to ultra-large 85″, making them an ideal solution for system designers’ specific requirements, offering significant durability, environmental stability and optical enhancement benefits to touch interactivity for industrial, self-service and public access equipment.

