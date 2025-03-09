1,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 240,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.