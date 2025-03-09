1,690,973 Shares in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

