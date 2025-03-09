32,196 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

